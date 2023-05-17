The calling hours for Jennie M. Adsit will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Friday, May 26, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 27, at 11 AM with burial in North Watertown Cemetery. Mrs. Adsit, 92, of Watertown died December 3, 2022
Jennie M. Adsit
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.