Jennie M. Maneeley, 71, Watertown, passed away Friday morning on November 22, 2019. Calling hours are scheduled for Monday, November 25th from 4pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be Tuesday, November 26th at St. Patricks Church at a time to be determined. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
