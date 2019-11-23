Jennie M. Maneeley, 71, of Watertown, widow of Ronald J. Maneeley, died early Friday morning on November 22nd, 2019 at her home.
A prayer service will be 9:30am on Tuesday, November 26th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown followed by a 10:30 funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Church with Rev. Donald Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday, November 25th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
She is survived by her son Gregory Maneeley and his wife Christine, three grandchildren, Erin, Colin and Olivia all of Pulaski; her brother Edward McCoy, Malone; three sisters Joanne (Jack) Smith, Malone, her twin sister Jean (Joseph) Lazenby, Marcy, NY and Joyce McCoy, Bradenton, FL; several nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Maneeley, Parishville; two sisters-in-law Linda Peryea of Danbury, CT and Betty Maneeley, TX. A brother Bruce McCoy predeceased her.
She was born on September 17th, 1948, one of twin daughters born to the late Edward and Lillian (Hesseltine) McCoy in Malone, NY. She graduated from Franklin Academy and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Plattsburg and, in 1993, her M.S. in Human Services/Counseling from SUNY Oswego.
Jennie married Ronald J. Maneeley on August 2nd, 1969 at St. Joseph’s Chapel in Malone, the church having burned in January of that year with Rev. Fr. Anthony Mulvaney officiating. Ron was in the Army at the time and the couple lived and traveled with their son Gregory throughout Ron’s 20 years in the service. They lived and Ft. Benning, GA, Supreme Hq. Mons, Belgium, Redstone Arsenal Ala, Ft. Bragg, NC, Bad Kissingen and Aschaffenburg, Germany, Ft. Polk, LA and at Ft. Drum until his retirement in 1987. Her husband predeceased her in 1997.
In 1975, Jennie received a kidney transplant from her brother Bruce McCoy at Walter Reed Army Medical Center which enabled her to live a normal life raising her son and continuing her career. While in Germany she taught both remedial classes and college level classes to soldiers from Temple University and Central Texas College. At Ft. Polk she became an Education Counselor, working for the Army and advising soldiers on working towards their college degrees. In 1998 she deployed to work for the summer as a counselor in Bosnia, earning both the NATO medal and Commanders Service Medal for her work there. She worked 14 years at Ft. Drum Education Center as an education counselor until retiring in 2000 due to medical issues.
She loved her Parish community of St. Patrick’s Church and was a commissioned Lay Minister and Eucharistic Minister, volunteering at the Parish’s’ Communion Service each Wednesday at the Samaritan Keep Home. Shwas active in the St. Pat’s Altar and Rosary Society, serving in various offices to include 4 yrs. As president. She was a member of the American Association of University Women and the Eagles Auxillary -781.
Her family was the joy of her life, and she supported them in all their endeavors. Always active, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading and gardening. She loved all animals, bust especially dear to her were he beloved German Shepherds, Bandit, Shadow and Apollo, who gave her great comfort following the death of her husband.
