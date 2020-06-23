Jennifer C. Sanborn, 52, of Lebanon, passed unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Jen was a welcomed early Christmas baby who was born at Fort Huachuca, in Arizona on December 23, 1967, the daughter of Albert P. and Frances D. (Tubolino) Stanley
Jennifer was a typical, lifelong military kid (military brat) traveling and exploring the world as her Dad received his new postings in Germany, Thailand, Puerto Rico and Fort Knox. Following high school, she began working as a civil servant on Fort Drum north of Watertown, New York.
She met her future husband, Martin, while out with friends at The Strand – an old movie theater. They were married on August 19, 2000 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown, NY. Jen was 32 years old as Martin was just 25! They enjoyed their honeymoon on Alexandria Bay in New York.
Jen was the consummate military wife, who was organized, could pack up the kids and house and made friends easily with other families on the base. Martin warmly shared, “That behind every successful service person is a better military spouse!” Jen kept the household running smoothly, being both Mom & Dad while Martin was on deployment. Jen also attended the family support group within the military bases.
Jennifer was a wonderful cook who cooked from her Italian heritage, lasagna, spaghetti & meatballs and many other ioya dishes. Anything she cooked was delicious! She was very devoted to her children and their home was a welcoming place for friends and family to gather. Her home was filled with Americana and on the front of the fridge were tons of photos of the family. Jennifer had great empathy for people, things going on in the world and animals; especially her five kitties. Each summer they planned to visit both sides of their families for a couple of weeks in Maine and New York.
Through-out her life, Jen nourished her spirit by attending Mass and held onto the Catholic teachings of her childhood. It gave her peace and she raised her children in the church.
Jennifer is loved by her family and will be deeply missed as we find comfort in knowing she has entered into eternal rest.
Jennifer is lovingly survived by her husband Martin P. Sanborn of Lebanon, ME; her three children, Brandon C. and Stephanie Stanley of Nashville, TN; Martin P. and Raylee Sanborn, Jr. of Fort Campbell, KY; and Alexander L. Sanborn of Lebanon, ME; her mother, Frances D. Tubolino; her sisters, Dominica A. and Erin Rock, Michele M. Geary, and Elisa Stanley, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Albert P. Stanley.
Family and friends may call on Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave. in Sanford.
Committal Prayers and burial will be held later at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.
During this time, we ask that you wear a mask at all services, be aware of social distancing and that we are allowed up to 50 people at a time to visit with the family and at the church service.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com
The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
