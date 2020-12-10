STAR LAKE – Jennifer Karnow, age 68, of Star Lake, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 9, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
There will be a graveside service held in the Oswegatchie Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Jennifer was born on October 15, 1952 in Manhattan, NY to Ruth (Ellenwood) Karnow and the late Richard Karnow. She has resided in the love and care of Mr. Ronald and Mrs. Betty Lashua and the Lashua family in Star Lake. They are her chosen family. Jennifer enjoyed working on crafts and cooking through the ARC Day Program. She also loved picnics, eating chocolate, being bossy, the color purple, and listening to music.
She is survived by her mother, Ruth Farnsworth, the Lashua Family, her sisters, Wendy Meguid, Lou Ann Clayton, Susie Michalovich, Kimberly Cohen, and her nieces and nephews.
