WATERTOWN - Jennifer Lee Hardy, 39, of Burchard Street, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Born on September 29, 1981 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY, she was a daughter of Rick Johnston and Jeanne Parmeter. She Potsdam Central School and Indian River Central School and later Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY.
Jen worked at various motels throughout her life and most recently she was a delivery driver for Alteri’s Bakery, Watertown, NY.
She was always there for anyone in need and known for her heart of gold and will be missed by family and friends.
Jen enjoyed cooking, cleaning and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include three children; son, Cervontes Hardy and companion, Sierra Kekuewa, son, Sabion Hardy and companion, Mariah Armstrong, daughter, Kiara Hardy, all of Watertown, NY; her mother and step-father, Jeanne Narrow and Jim Schneider, Redwood, NY; her father, Rick Johnston; sister, Jodie Merrick and husband, Luke, Lisbon, NY; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jen was looking forward to her firstborn grandchild due in March.
Services will be private. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
