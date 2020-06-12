Jennifer Lynne Robbins, age 48, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Bainbridge, Georgia. A service will be held, time and date to be announced later, in Watertown, New York.
Jennifer Lynne Robbins was born May 30, 1972 in Watertown, New York, to Jan Robbins and Gail Raymond Robbins. Jennifer graduated from Copenhagen Central High School. Smart and well-liked, she was a cheerleader and valedictorian of her senior class. Jennifer graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in English Writing and Communications from the SUNY Potsdam. In July 1995, she met the love of her life, James Manning Lindsey. She and James moved to South Georgia from Las Vegas 11 years ago. Jennifer was kind-hearted and always willing to help others. She volunteered for so many organizations, from the Elephant Sanctuary and the Humane Society to River Riders. Talented in the arts, she was a member of the Bainbridge Firehouse Art Gallery and was a great dancer. Jennifer will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
Jennifer Lynne Robbins is survived by her husband, James Manning Lindsey of Climax; parents, Jan and Gail Raymond Robbins; and sister, Grace Fox of Ithaca, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, New York 13601.
On-line condolences may be sent at www.Coxfuneral.net. Cox Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
