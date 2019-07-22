Chipman: Jennifer S. Appleby, 73, of Chipman, NY, passed away after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis surrounded by her loving family and constant caregiver Sherman the cat. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 18, 1946 she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Marjorie Sohn. She graduated second in her class from Roxbury High in Succasunna, NJ where she performed in marching band playing the piccolo and bagpipes.
Jennifer graduated from Cornell University in 1968 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Textiles and Clothing. After a brief stint as a fashion buyer in NYC, she began a career with Cooperative Extension in Greene County, NY where she soon met the man who would become her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas L. Appleby. He was impressed by her clean glasses and nice legs. His first words to her were “put your weight behind it,” as she opened a window during a particularly warm summer meeting they attended. They married after a six month courtship, after which Tom told her of his promotion and their impending move to “the North Country.”
Jen continued to work at Cooperative Extension in Canton, NY as a 4H agent and Director of Home Economics. After moving to Chipman, she became an active member of the Scotch Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder and participated in Ladies Aid, Session, Flower Committee, New Beginnings, and was co-chair of the annual Chicken Barbecue.
Jennifer went back to school in her forties and obtained a Masters in Education at Potsdam State University. She went on to teach for over twenty years at Northwest Tech in Ogdensburg, NY, developing their Early Childhood Occupations Program. She also served as the Madrid Town Justice for over two decades where she presided over late night arraignments and was the officiant in many marriage ceremonies.
A talented seamstress and lover of textiles, Jennifer was a true night owl who loved to stay up into the wee hours of the morning to design and build costumes for productions at Madrid-Waddington HS, create original clothing, and make alterations for the perfect fit. Jen taught many youngsters to sew through her work with 4-H clubs. She loved reading romance novels in the afternoon sun and taking long swims in the brisk waters of Willsboro Bay in Lake Champlain with her best friend and college roommate, Suzanne Medler and family.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Tom; two daughters Elspeth (Stephen McDonald) Appleby of Yardley, PA and Alison Appleby of Chipman, NY. She is also survived by her sister Sharon Treloar of Virginia Beach and Dr. Elspeth Goodin of Milford, PA; as well as several nieces and a nephew.
The family will be having a memorial service at 11:00 am on July 27th at Scotch Presbyterian Church, 35 County Route 33, Madrid. Relatives and friends are invited to the church hall for a luncheon in Jennifer’s honor.
Jennifer’s family would like to thank the wonderful home health aides who quickly became our dear friends.
Contributions in memory of Jennifer can be made to Scotch Presbyterian Church, 35 County Road 33, Madrid NY 13660; Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US HWY 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to American Lung Association at lung.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
