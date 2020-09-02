Jeremy E Chatterton, 38, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.
Born March 30, 1982, in Watertown, son to David and Donna Chatterton, Jeremy graduated from South Jefferson High School in 2000. He attended Jefferson Community College for two years before transferring to SUNY Oswego, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice, in 2005.
While attending SUNY Oswego, Jeremy became a member of the Delta Kappa Kappa Fraternity. At the time of his death, Jeremy was serving as the Alumni Association President. The Delta Kappa Kappa Fraternity meant everything to Jeremy, and he was very close with his fraternity brothers.
Jeremy resided in Fort Lauderdale, FL from 2005 to 2013. He spent eight years with Enterprise Holdings as a Branch Manager, and then an Area Manager. In 2013 he made the decision to move back to NY and settle in Syracuse. Jeremy earned his license as an insurance agent, and opened the doors to his own State Farm agency in Central Square July 2014.
Jeremy was an avid basketball fan. The Los Angeles Lakers were his team, Kobe Bryant was his idol. During his free time, Jeremy enjoyed spending time at the family camp in Cape Vincent, golfing, and restoring his 1997 Jeep Wrangler. Jeremy lived on coffee and always looked forward to spending Labor Day week with his family in Old Forge, NY.
Jeremy is survived by his parents, David and Donna Chatterton of Adams Center, his brother, David (Jennifer) Chatterton II of Adams Center, his sisters, Chelsea (Marcus) Chatterton of Watertown, Kelly (Jonathon) Sullivan of Adams Center, Tori (Deryck) Chatterton of Clayton, his maternal grandparents, Phyllis Sauer of Adams Center and Donald (Donna) Sauer of Horseheads, and his niece, Nora. Jeremy is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He had a special bond with his best friend’s children, Caidence, Sawyer, and Wyatt McIntosh, and always looked forward to spending time with and spoiling them.
Jeremy is predeceased by his nephew, Everett, and his paternal grandparents, Kent and Clara Chatterton.
If you were lucky enough to know Jeremy, then you were truly lucky enough. His selfless spirit and kind heart will be remembered, always.
Calling hours will be held Friday, September 4, at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. in Watertown, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Social distancing and face cover rules must be followed. A private funeral service for immediate family will follow on Saturday.
Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220, For the Kids,, 79 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10016, www.forthekids.nyc or to Delta Kappa Kappa Scholarship Fund, 86 Sheldon Ave., Oswego, NY 13126, www.deltakappakappa.org.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
