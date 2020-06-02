NORFOLK—Services for 37 year old Jeremy J. O’Leary, a resident of Murrells Inlet, SC and formerly of Norfolk, will be held at a later date by his family. Mr. O’Leary passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Norfolk. Jeremy is survived by his two daughters, Audrey Grace and Juliana Rose O’Leary, Murrells Inlet SC; his companion Rachael Shyne, SC; his father, Gerald Donnelly and Bonnie Peck, Norwood; his mother, Nancy Laramay-O’Leary, Louisville and his three sisters, Heather and Ervin Caballes, Denver, CO; Sara Perry, Chase Mills; Lisa O’Leary-Tessier and Joshua, Ft Wayne, IN; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jeremy was pre-deceased by his brother, Jason O’Leary in 2016.
Born in Potsdam, NY on December 15, 1982, the son of Nancy Laramay and Gerald Donnelly, Jeremy attended NNCS. He worked as a laborer with blacktop paving crews of which include Coastal Asphalt, SC, American Paving and most recently Ward Paving. He enjoyed spending time with his girls at the beach, finding shark teeth and walking the Waccamaw Neck Bikeway. He had a love of football, enjoyed his music, spending time with family and friends and helping others. Memorial Donations in Jeremy’s name can be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation www.wish.org and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.