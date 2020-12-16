There will be a private memorial service in the summer of 2021 for Jerome “Jerry” Halstead. Mr. Halstead died at the Ellis Farm Hospice House on December 13, 2020. He was 84. Among his survivors is his wife, Marilyn Halstead. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
