There will be a celebration of life for Jerome “Jerry” Halstead of 22586 State Rt. 177 Rodman, NY will be arranged at a future date this Spring at the convenience of the family. Mr. Halstead, 84, died at the Ellis Farm Hospice House on December 13, 2020 where he spent a short time. He was a Watertown resident from 1972 – 2018.
Jerry was born April 29, 1936 in Ithaca, New York the son of C. Arthur and Dorothy Vann Halstead. He attended Geneva High School up to 1953 and graduated from the Ithaca High School in 1955. While in high school, he played football, was trombonist of the jazz band, member of the rifle team, and set several records in swimming. Mr. Halstead also served in the US Navy for 2 years aboard the USS Forrestal in the Mediterranean. After the Navy, he started education at Boston University Aeronautical Program.
He then started working at a Boston Radio Shack, was transferred to West Hartford, CT to be assistant manager of their Radio Shack, thereafter, opened a new Radio Shack in Syracuse, NY. He next became general mgr. at Gordon Electronics and in 1972 moved to Watertown, NY to manage Sound Unlimited on Arsenal St. In 1978 Jerry owned and operated The Sound Place on Court St. in Watertown through 1984. Jerry then worked at Household Merit until retiring in 1993.
In 1976 he married Marilyn Gordinier Austin in Watertown, New York. A previous marriage to Janet Jones from Ithaca, NY ended in divorce.
Jerry’s hobbies included electronics, music, woodworking, power boating, sailboat racing and cruising, downhill skiing, photography, tennis, cars, birdwatching, cooking, home improvement, and transporting boats along the East Coast. He was an active member of the Crescent Yacht Club for many years, serving on the Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, the US Power Squadron, obtained a USCG merchant marine officer license, and an American Sailing Association instructor accreditation.
Surviving are his wife Marilyn, his two daughters Mrs. Scott (Kirsten) Brown of Jacksonville, FL, Mrs. Jeffrey (Carol) Curvey of Naples, FL, his two stepsons and daughters in law Erick and Christine Austin of Rodman, NY and William and Monica Austin of Skaneateles, NY, his brother and sister-in-law James and Carol Halstead Wallingford, CT, and two sisters Shirley Gillis and Sandra Halstead both of Croton-on-Hudson, NY.
He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren (Brielle, Dylan and Brenna Curvey), (Kyra Kittle and Sara Brown), (Katie, Billy and Mia Austin); 2 great grandchildren (Emma and Olivia Kittle) and his beloved dog, Molly. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Donations in his memory can be made to the Adams State Road Cemetery and Hospice of Jefferson County.
