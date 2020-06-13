Funeral services for Jerry A. Deloney, age 50 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Monday (June 15, 2020) at 11:00am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Barkus officiating. Calling hours will be held on Sunday (June 14th) from 2-4pm & 6-8pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Deloney passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday (June 12, 2020).
Surviving is his loving wife JoAnn; a son Alex Deloney of Utica; step-children Christopher Scott of Hubert, NC, Cheyenne Martin & her fiancée Will Griffith of Fulton, NY and Christopher Wood-Holdt of Hartford, CT; his Father Sherman & wife Lettie live of Lisbon; his siblings Sherry Deloney of Ogdensburg, Nadine Deloney of Heuvelton, John Deloney & his wife Juanita of Oswegatchie, Paul Deloney & his wife Amy of Ogdensburg, Tessa Latham & her husband Wayne of Ogdensburg, Shauna Geary & her partner Nicole Martinez of Chesapeak, VA; grandchildren Evan Scott, Owen Griffith and Avery Wood-Holt; special niece & nephew Sierra & Harley Dobbs; mother & father-in-law Linda Dafoe & her husband Mike of Canton; a brother-in-law Cory Scott & his wife Terry of Pasadena, TX; sister-in-law Georgine Scott & her companion James Blackmore of Madrid; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Cynthia in 1982; grandparents Sid & Mary Shannon and Doris & William Deloney and an aunt Mary Towe.
Jerry was born on August 17, 1969 in Manhattan, the son of Sherman & Cynthia (Shannon) Deloney. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1988 and while in high school, he was a stellar football player and completed the automotive program through BOCES.
In 1995 he met the love of his life JoAnn Scott, and the couple later married on January 1, 2005. During his career he worked at Stella Cheese, Losurdo Foods, Hoosier Magnetics and later with Claxton Hepburn Medical Center where he has been working for the past 17 years in the environmental services department.
Jerry enjoyed being with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, boating, swimming, collecting guns, being on the river and was an avid outdoorsmen. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Rifle Association (NRA), 11250 Waples Mills Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
