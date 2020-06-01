JERRY HURD

Jerry was born in 1940 in Lowville, NY, son of Harry and Kathryn Besaw Hurd, former owners of Hurd’s Photography Studio.
He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1958 and joined the U.S. Navy, stationed in Newfoundland, receiving an honorable discharge. He moved to Michigan where he pioneered, owned and operated Hurd Products, a home improvement store bringing do it yourself home materials to homeowners and contractors before the home improvement big box stores were established. He married and had two daughters and later moved to Florida and became a Master Craftsman.
Gerald is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Dr. Douglas Hurd, survived by his wife Elsa, his daughters from a prior marriage, Mindi and her husband, Jamison, and Marci, his two grandsons, Camereon and Logan, and his sister Barbara Andrianos.
Gerald loved music and was an avid trumpet player. He enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, cycling, camping in the Adirondacks in NYS and gardening in his retirement years in Sebring, Fl.
In Jerry’s memory, a donation may be made to the Navy-Marine Relief Society.
