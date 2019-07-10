Obituary for Jerry J Witkop, Sr., 80 of Massena NY. On Sunday June 16, Jerry J Witkop, Sr., formerly of Rensselaer and Mechanicville,NY and his beloved home town of Massena, NY, succumbed peacefully following a brief illness. Jerry battled a lifetime of mental illness that offered many challenges but through it all he taught his children to cherish family and to love simply and unconditionally. Above all, he taught and lived to always do the right thing. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by his loving children and family and he was holding the keys to a convertible sportscar..
Jerry was born in Canton/Potsdam hospital on March 3, 1939. He was a proud graduate of Massena Central High School and SUNY Canton where he earned his associates degree in Accounting. He was a longtime usher for Sacred Heart parish in Massena and he was a 4th degree knight of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his four children, son Jerry Witkop, Jr.(Susanne),beloved daughters: MaryBeth Witkop (Heidi Oringer), Kelly Ludas (Peter), Kimberly Quinlan ( Gary), 12 grandchildren, 26 nieces and nephews, his former wife (Margaret) and countless friends, which he made wherever he was.
Jerry is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Bernice(Lehan), his sisters, Nora Catherine and Cynthia(Stocker), his brother Harry, his niece Patricia Stocker and his angel-beloved grandson Harrison Conlon.
At the request of the family there will be a brief greeting/ calling period at the church beginning at 9:30 followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am at Saint Peter’s parish (formerly Sacred Heart) Main St. in Massena New York on Saturday July 20th. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following mass. The family invites you to join them to share stories, photos and laughs at a “Celebration of Life” luncheon following the services.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Trinity Catholic School Scholarship Fund 180 Main St., Massena NY 13662. Please reference: In memory of Jerry Witkop.
