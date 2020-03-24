Jerry M. Barrett, 79, of Boon Street, passed away at his home on March 21, 2020.
Jerry was born in Watertown on January 7, 1941, son of Ralph K. and Frances Gilligan Barrett. He graduated from General Brown High School in 1959. A marriage to Virginia Voodre ended in divorce. On April 30, 1971, he married Gloria Kline with Vivian Thomas, Justice of the Peace, officiating. Mrs. Barrett died November 30, 2019.
After high school Jerry worked at Ray’s Barbershop which became Jerry’s Barbershop on the 2nd floor of the Woolworth Building. He also owned and operated Barrett’s Trash Removal Service. Jerry retired in 2002 after 20 years as a truck driver for the City of Watertown.
Jerry was the poultry superintendent at the Jefferson County Fair for 30 years, he took over from and was taught by the best poultry man in the county, Alex Duffy.
For many years, Mr. Duffy traveled to Syracuse to the State Fair with the Barrett Family, holding the youngest on his lap (this was before car seats and seatbelt laws) because the station wagon was full of children, drinks and snacks. Another fond memory is Saturday night pizzas from Spaziani’s, and watching TV, the furniture and floor was so full there was no room for adults.
Surviving are his children, Jeffery M. (Michelle). Watertown, James K., Tavares, FL, Tina Grounds, Riverside, CA, Joey M. (Kim), Watertown, Jonathan P. (Erin), Watertown, Jay E. (Pamela), Watertown, a stepbrother, George Haley, FL, a half-brother Edward Barrett, TX, a step sister Mary Ellen Haley, TX and a half-sister Ann Kato, TX, twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Gloria, two stepbrothers, Michael and Tom Haley died before him.
Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
