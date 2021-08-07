Gouverneur - Jerry R. McDonald, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Funeral services and burial in Hailesboro Cemetery are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Jerry was born in Gouverneur on August 12, 1936, the son of Robert and Violet (Baker) McDonald.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1956.
Jerry married Frances Aldrich in August of 1963. The couple eventually divorced.
He worked near Gouverneur, more recently at Fort Drum and ZCA.
Jerry enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and hunting, especially deer and turkeys, and was a member of the Gouverneur United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children Jeffrey McDonald, Laura and Joshua Link, his grandchildren, his sister Connie and Edwin White, several nieces and nephews. Jerry is predeceased by his parents and his sister Joan Blance.
Memorial donations in memory of Jerry are encouraged to the Gouverneur United Methodist Church.
