Gouverneur - Jerry W. Cornell, 53, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Jerry was born on August 17, 1966 in Watertown, the son of Jack and Loretta (Boprey) Cornell.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1984. Following graduation, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves, serving 6 years in the SeaBee Construction Battalion and received honorable discharge in 1990.
Jerry married his high school sweetheart Christine Schmidt on June 25, 1988 at the Gouverneur First United Methodist Church.
The skills Jerry gained while a Navy SeaBee and the knowledge and work ethic he gained while working for Tim and Jeff Stowell allowed Jerry to start his own construction business. He was a well known and respected carpenter in the area. Jerry would often joke that he either built it from the ground up or probably repaired or remodeled many of the homes in the Gouverneur area.
Jerry was a member of the S&B Hunting Club and the Gouverneur American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He loved classic cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Jerry could be found at any given time at one of his two favorite “meeting” places, the Casablanca Restaurant or the Time Out Lounge, where he would give advice on home projects, rant about the day’s work, or tell a joke that would fill the room with laughter.
Jerry is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 36 years, Christine, his beautiful and devoted daughter, Julie Ann, his parents Jack and Loretta, his brothers Steve and Randy, all of Gouverneur. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Fay Stronach, 3 sisters-in-law, who loved him like a brother, Lisa Fairbanks and her companion Wayne Villnave, Michelle and Kevin Tharrett, Tracy and Jeff White, 4 beautiful nieces Jennifer Cornell, Melissa Cornell, Cassandra and Chad Woods, Brittany and Jake VanOrnum, 3 handsome nephews Darren and Nicole Fairbanks, Timothy and Brittaney Fairbanks, and Erik Fairbanks, 2 great nieces Oaklynn and Gracen Woods, Jase and Kanon Fairbanks, all of whom he adored. Jerry also leaves behind many cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Rev. Howard Maxson, pastor of the Fowler Baptist Church, officiating and burial to follow at East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Calling hours are on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
