Gouverneur - Jerry W. Cox, 80, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 29th from 4-8 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Funeral services are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Jerry was born on July 18, 1941 in Stillwell, Kansas, the son of Ray and Madaline (Ratliff) Cox.
He married Betty Cardinell on May 14, 1966.
Jerry worked as a mechanic in his own garage, for Rotundo’s, and Spilman’s Garage. He retired from Harmer Construction as a heavy equipment operator.
He enjoyed restoring old cars, riding his motorcycle, and had served as president of North Country Street Stuff car club. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years Betty, his children Alan Wayne Cox of Kansas, Terry and David Ferguson of Kansas, Bradley Francis and Anna Cox of Gouverneur, Brian Scott and Nicole Cox of Macomb, Amanda Jo Newvine of Gouverneur, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings David Ratliff of Missouri, Linda of Missouri, and Judy Worthington of Texas, several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his son Roy Dale Cox, his parents Ray and Madaline, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters.
Memorial donations are encouraged to support the family.
