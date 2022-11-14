Jessica Ann Dewey, 42, LaFargeville, passed away on Thursday, November 10th after a long battle with health issues.
Born August 7, 1980, in Watertown, she was the daughter of David C. Dewey and Christine Jensen-Hammer.
Jessica loved movies, writing, pets and her family. She faced many heath hurdles from an early age and was one of the strongest and bravest people we know. Despite her struggles, she loved life and every person (and pet) she met.
Surviving are her father, David, her sister Alicia (Jake Tibbles) Dewey, her niece, Harper, her Uncle Patrick (Gerry) Dewey, many wonderful cousins and her beloved cat George.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Dewey and Hans and Caroline Jensen-Hammer, her uncles Gary Dewey and Robert Dewey and her Aunt Candy Midgley.
Arrangements are with TR Jetty Funeral Home, Clayton. A private burial service at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville will be held at the family’s discretion. Donations in her honor may be made to the Grove Cemetery Association or the Jefferson County SPCA.
