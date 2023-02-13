Jessica J. Caforio, 41, Watertown, died February 7, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. Calling hours will be Friday February 17, 2023 from 3-5 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a funeral service with Reverend Gail Parsons officiating. Condolence may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
