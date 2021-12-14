Jessica Loomis Fairbrother, 40, of Williamstown, formerly of Carthage, died unexpectedly with her loving husband and family by her side on Sunday morning, December 12,2021 at Rome Memorial Hospital in Rome, NY.
Jessica Sue Loomis was born on September 13,1981 in Carthage, the daughter of Jeffrey L. and Crystal L. (Kimball) Loomis. She was a 2000 graduate of Faith Fellowship School in Watertown and attended Mohawk Valley Community College. She was united in marriage to Benjamin R. Fairbrother on September 7,2012 at Porter’s Pond in the Town of Rutland. She and Ben have lived in the Williamstown-Camden area for many years. She was currently working as a custodian at the Community Center in Williamstown and cooking at the 1799 Inn & Eatery in Camden.
Jessie, above all loved her husband Ben, her children Hailey and Hannah. They were the fulfillment of her heart’s desire. When Hannah was born, she said “now our family is complete”.
She had a love for the great outdoors. Hunting, fishing, and camping. All these things were instilled in her from her dad and carried out with her husband Ben. She was an excellent cook and fed her family and all who she loved well. Jessie’s presence lit up a room wherever she went. She was full of joy, love, and compassion. No words will ever express how much we will miss Jessie, a wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter and friend. Until we meet again in the presence of our Lord, we love you.
She is survived by her husband: Benjamin and her two daughters: Hailey Grace and Hannah Ruth Fairbrother of Williamstown, her parents, Jeffrey and Crystal Loomis of Carthage; a sister and her husband: Kimberly and Dale Munn of Carthage, brother-in-law Jon and Renee Fairbrother of Parish NY, her maternal grandmother, Emily Blaschke of Carthage, Ben’s parents, William and Eileen Fairbrother of Parish, Ben’s grandmother, Ruth Hine of Rome and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 16 from 10am -1pm at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in West Carthage. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm at the Church with pastor Brian G. Lynch officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Champion.
Memorial donations in Jessica’s memory may be made to the Abundant Life Community Church, PO Box 215, Camden, NY 13316 to establish a trust fund for her two daughters.
Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
