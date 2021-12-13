Jessica Loomis Fairbrother, 40, of Williamstown, formerly of Carthage, died unexpectedly Sunday morning at Rome Memorial Hospital in Rome.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, December 16th at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in West Carthage. Calling hours will be held at the Church starting at 10:00am until the time of the service.
A full obituary will be published as soon as possible. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
