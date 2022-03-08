The funeral for Jessie A. Pitcher of 313 High Street Watertown, will be Friday at Noon in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home inc. There will be a calling hour prior to the funeral from 11:00 til noon. Internment will be in Dexter Cemetery in the Spring. Mrs. Pitcher died at her home on March 7, 2022. She was 85. She was born in Smithville, NY the daughter of Chester and Frances Galloway Mahon.
She graduated from Brownville High School. She married Roger Pitcher on December 26, 1975 in Watertown, NY with Justice Howard George officiating the service. Mr. Pitcher died July 29, 2002.
Mrs. Pitcher worked at Fort Drum as a party organizer and she later worked as a sitter for Samaritan Medical Center giving comfort to patients until she retired in 2012.
Mrs. Pitcher was a communicant of the Church of the Nazarene and she enjoyed crossword puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County or Alzheimer’s Association.
She is survived by her children Mrs. Thomas (Keitha) LaBouf of Cortland, NY, Mrs. Mike (Peggy) Adkins of Cortland, NY, Paula Paro of Dunn, NC, Mrs. Bob (Patsy) Barajas of Ontario, CA, Rodney Paro of Cortland, NY and Jessica Pitcher and her fiance’ Art Smith of Watertown. She also help raise a daughter Dena Coleman and a grand daughter Amahlia Medina. She is also survived by her step children Della and Stephanie Pitcher of Watertown, Roberta Randall of Ocala, FL, and Donald Pitcher of Sackets Harbor, NY. Also surviving are her four brothers and sister in laws David and Sandy Mahon of Watertown, Michael and Elaine Mahon of Delaware, MD, Chet and Richard Mahon of Zephyrhills, FL, Robert Pitcher of Three Mile Bay, NY. She is also survived by her sister Valerie DePaulo of St. Petersburg, FL. Mrs. Pitcher is survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A son Kevin Paro, four sisters Betty Mahon, Grace Babcock, Edna Elmore and Kay Cowles died before her. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.