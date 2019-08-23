Chase Mills- Jewel F. Backus (Worden) 77, formerly of Central Square, New York died peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Massena Memorial Hospital.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 12:00pm-2:00pm at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home Inc., located at 324 New York Avenue in Ogdensburg, Ny 13669. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with Pastor, Dianne Hutchinson, from the Norfolk Wesleyan Church. Burial service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00am in the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon, New York.
Online condolences in her memory can be made to: www.laruepitcherfuneralhome.com
