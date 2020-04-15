HERKIMER, NY/BEAVER FALLS, NY ~ Jill Loessi McCarty, 79, of Herkimer, formerly of Beaver Falls, died Monday, April 13, 2020. Her burial will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the old Riverside Cemetery in Beaver Falls.
To view Jill’s online obituary or leave a message of sympathy for her family, please visit www.scanlonfuneral.com.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
