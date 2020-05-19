BEAVER FALLS, NY ~ A graveside committal service for Jill Loessi McCarty, 79, of Herkimer, formerly of Beaver Falls, who died on April 13, 2020, will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery (Upper), Beaver Falls. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
