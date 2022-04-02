DEXTER - Jim Valentine, 79, of Dexter, NY, passed away in Sarasota, FL on February 15, 2022. Predeceased by his parents, George and Olive Valentine. Survived by his siblings, Jack (Brenda) Valentine, Judy (Paul) Gard, his best friend and wife, Marian Valentine (nee Montgomery), brother-in-law, Arnie (Sherry) Montgomery, children, Laura (Sean) Valentine, Karen (Marc) Fanara, Michele Valentine, Nick (Sheila) Cocilova, grandchildren, Torey, Jordan, Caitlin, Aubrey, Hunter, Lydia and George, as well as several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Calling Hours Wednesday April 6, 4-6PM at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt Location) 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport. Funeral Mass Thursday April 7, 10AM at St. Jerome’s Church, 207 Garfield Street, East Rochester. For further information on Jim and his family please visit www.keenanfuneralhomes.com
