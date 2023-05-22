Jimmie L. Noble, age 87, resident of Pulaski passed away Saturday at his home, surrounded by family. Jimmie was born on February 29, 1936, in Pitcairn, NY, the son of Jess and Marion Belrose Noble. He attended Pulaski Schools and served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1955. Jimmie was employed by Niagara Mohawk for 25 years, retiring in 1999. Prior to that he owned and operated a Mobil gas station in Pulaski. Jimmie was an outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and the Adirondack Mountains. He was a Corvette owner and enthusiast. Most of all, Jimmie enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife, Susan of Pulaski and their son, Jason Noble of Mexico, his three children from his first marriage, Carol (Scott) Finnerty, Susan Brown and Mark Noble, all of Pulaski, his sister, Connie Luce of North Carolina, three grandsons, Christopher (Jessica) Finnerty, Jonah Brown and Justin Brown, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Storm. Per Jimmie’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to the United Friends of Homeless Animals, 432 Centerville Rd., Richland, NY 13144.
Jimmie L. Noble
February 29, 1936 - May 20, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.