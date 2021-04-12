WINTHROP – Jo Ann Adams, 76, a longtime resident of the Mahoney Road, after a lengthy illness, while under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, passed peacefully and comfortably at her home Thursday morning, April 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by family love.
Jo Ann was born on February 20, 1945 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late James W. and Pearl (Hicks) Pelsue. She attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School, graduating in 1963. In June 1963, Jo Ann was united in marriage to James Paul Adams, together they were blessed with four children. This marriage ended in amicable divorce. On October 5, 2016, at their home on the Mahoney Road, Jo Ann married her companion of over 30 years, Boyden J. Stark.
When Jo Ann decided to pursue employment, she asked “What am I good at, what do I like to do?” “I love gardening and enjoy keeping a clean home.” A hard worker all her life, first employed with Suburban Gardener, then for many years a SUNY Potsdam in housekeeping and maintenance and the Clarkson Inn as a cleaner, retired in 2002. She was proud that she was the first female Zamboni driver and enjoyed interacting with the fans while cleaning the ice between periods. The evidence of Jo Ann’s passion for gardening showed in the meticulous gardens she maintained surrounding her home.
Family was truly the center of Jo Ann’s world; she was always the happiest, when in the company of her family and friends hosting memorable family reunions and parties, providing great meals and hospitality.
Jo Ann is survived by her loving husband, Boyden Stark; her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Mark Markiewicz of Massena and Jeffrey Adams and his life partner, Robert Rourke of Massena; her grandsons, Tyler James and Seth Daniel Adams; her stepdaughter, Jean Hall and her children, Jeffery, Donnie, Joshua, Logan, and Amber; and her great grandchildren, Mary Jane, Michaela, Tenley Rae, Hunter, and Elliott.
Jo Ann is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Gary Hutchinson of Warrenton, Virginia; her brother, Jay Pelsue of Ormond Beach, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Jo Ann was predeceased by an infant daughter, Karen Marie Adams September 3, 1966 and Daniel Paul Adams February 1, 2017; a granddaughter, Kaysea Wolstenholme in 2016; her father, James Pelsue; her mother Pearl (Hicks) Pelsue Staby; her brother, Edson Pelsue; and children’s father, James Paul Adams.
Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 AM on April 19, 2021 at Bayside Cemetery with Reverend Lee Sweeney, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or www.hospiceslv.org.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online www.donaldsonseymour.com.
