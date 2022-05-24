Jo Lynn Chambers Josephs, 63, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Johnson City, NY.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 28th from 5-8 pm at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
