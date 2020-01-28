A Funeral Mass for Joan A. (Denny) Lumley, age 84, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton in the Spring. Calling hours will be held from 8:30AM to 9:30AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Lumley passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Riverledge Nursing Home.
Joan is survived by a son, Michael R. Countryman and his wife, Renee, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana; a step-daughter, Kathryn L. Howard of Boise, Idaho; two step-sons, Michael J. Lumley of Boise, Idaho and Scott E. Lumley of Boise, Idaho; two sisters, Patricia Martel, of Ogdensburg, New York and Mary Wood of Leesburg, Florida; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Malloy and Wendy Peters, ; two step granddaughters, Amy Wamhoff and Lindsay Breidenbach; two step grandsons, Ryan Howard and Seth Sudol several great grandchildren; a special cousin, Frances Raven and nieces, nephews and cousins. Joan was born on February 20, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Michael J. and Esther (Smithers) Denny. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1952 and of the Central City Business Institute of Syracuse, NY in 1953. Joan married Murray “Ed” Edwin Lumley on August 20, 1966, in Heuvelton, NY, officiated by Arlington Walker, Justice of the Peace. He predeceased her on September 20, 2017. Mrs. Lumley was first employed by the Ogdensburg Trust Co. and then later worked for various law firms, retiring from William Small’s Law Firm.
Joan enjoyed the NY Yankees and was a devoted parishioner of St. Raphael’s Church. The Family of Joan Lumley would like to thank Bob Merrifield and the staff of Milligan Neighborhood at Riverledge Nursing Home.
Donations maybe made in Joan’s memory to St. Raphael’s Church, 5 Clinton St, Heuvelton, NY 13654 and Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 N State St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
