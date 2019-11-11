Joan A. Evans (84) of Watertown passed away Saturday November 9, 2019.
Joan was born in Lowville, NY to Lansing J. and Dorothea E (Ward) Mowers on June 21, 1935. After graduating from Lowville Academy in 1952, Joan moved to Syracuse where she worked before returning to Lowville.
Joan worked as a secretary at several local businesses including the House of Good Samaritan, ParGas, and Muscular Dystrophy. She retired from SUNY Health & Science Center in Syracuse in 1997. She was active in Watertown Little Theatre, The Samaritan Loyals and Redhats.
Joan is survived by and will be greatly missed by her 6 children, Mike (Stacy), Twin Lakes WI, Steve, Champion, Jerry (Kathy) Adams Center, Julie McKeon (Woody Rogers) Cape Vincent, Jill Evans, Watertown, and JoEllen (Bill) Youngs, Clayton. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A marriage to Roy S. Evans ended in divorce.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204-1305, Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham St. Watertown 13601, or a charity of your choice.
The family is grateful to the staffs at the Samaritan Keep Home, 8th Floor and Jefferson County Hospice.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Joan’s life will be Saturday November 16, 2019 from 3-7pm at Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
