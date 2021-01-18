Joan A. “Joanne” Croteau, 79, of Central Square, passed away on January 16, 2021. She was born on July 26, 1941 in Watertown, NY to the late Joseph S. and the late Francis (Sheitz) Bartelson. Joan Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph David in 2012, and her son Michael in 1991.Joanne grew up in Watertown and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1958 and then she earned an Associates Degree from Rider University 1961. She met and married Joseph David on February 16, 1962 and they moved to Central Square where they raised their 4 children. She had several jobs over her lifetime, but was primarily home taking care of her family. Joanne was an avid reader. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles. She held positions as the Secretary and the Vice President of NARVE (National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway). Joanne an affiliate of St Stephens Church in Phoenix where she was a member of the Alter Rosary Committee.Joanne is survived by her children, Daniel (Elsie) Croteau, Marie (Marc) Fradette, Derek (Lori) Croteau; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Mary Ann) Bartelson; several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2912 NY 48, Minetto, NY 13115. Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Glenwood Cemetery, 23348 County Route 67, Watertown, NY 13601.
