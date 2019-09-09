Joan A. Turner, 85, Evans Mills, passed away Saturday, September 7th at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.
The funeral will be 11 am Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown. Calling hours are Wednesday, September 11th from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Joan is survived by 3 sons, Glenn (Paula), Omaha, NE, Alan, Evans Mills, Bret (Nora), Watertown; and 6 siblings, Donald (Marge) Chapman, Illinois, Glenn Chapman, Watertown, Michael Chapman, Watertown, Raymond Chapman, Utica, Roger Chapman, Watertown, Tom (Carol) Chapman. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Bill, and 2 siblings, Robert Chapman & Diane Kilborn.
Joan was born in Fulton October 4th, 1933. She was the daughter of Glenn and Hazel (Bertrand) Chapman. Following her high school education she worked as a sales associate at several local department stores.
She married Bill Turner February 9, 1952. Mr. Turner passed away July 26, 2019.
Joan enjoyed camping, and spending time with her family.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.