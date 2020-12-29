Joan Ann Moomey, 83, of Ballston Spa, passed away at home on December 18, 2020, after a short illness. She was born to the late Humbert and Elizabeth Marando on February 5, 1937.
Joan was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Richard Moomey and her brother, Robert Marando.
Joan attended Massena Central High, before attending A. Barton Hepburn Nursing School, where she received her degree in 1958. She married Richard Moomey in 1960. They lived in Central Valley, New York for many years before relocating to Ballston Spa.
Joan worked as a psychiatric nurse for several years before retiring to the luxurious life of a stay-at-home mom. The piano was her instrument of choice and she loved to play holiday favorites such as ‘‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’, ‘Silver Bells’ and ‘Winter Wonderland’. An avid reader, Mary Higgins Clark and JD Robb were her go to thriller authors. She played a mean game of Skipbo, and though she was suspected of cheating, it could never be proven. She had a wicked sense of humor and would sing the Bosco Chocolate Syrup jingle upon request just because she knew it would make you laugh. Joan loved summers on Cape Cod, where she enjoyed floating in a tube on the ocean, though she couldn’t swim, and savored every bite of a good platter of fried oysters. She could talk you through a recipe as guests were knocking at your door and was our go to person when we weren’t quite sure how to maneuver through life. She loved gossip and people watching, a trait passed down to her daughter. And though she claimed no affinity for animals, she would make a peanut butter sandwich for a pup in need.
Survivors include her two daughters, Sue Ellen Moomey (Robert) Turnbull of Goshen, NY and Elizabeth Anne Moomey (David) Stevens of Ballston Spa, NY; grandchildren: Christopher, Matthew, Andrew, Samuel, Fiona, and Lucas; sisters: Meribeth Schnell and Martha Granger; and nieces and nephew.
A special thank you to everyone at Concepts of Healthcare, especially Angie, who showed such compassion and care to our mom. Also, thank you to Hospice and nurse Laurie for all your support during this difficult time.
A service will be held by the family at a later date. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
