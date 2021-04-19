NORWOOD-- Joan E. Everett, a resident of 63 Park Street, Norwood, NY, passed away on April 15, 2021. Per Joan’s request, there will be a private family service. Born in Canton, NY, to the late Charles and Mildred Everett, Joan graduated from Canton High School and SUNY Canton. She worked at SUNY Potsdam as Assistant for University Financial Analysis until her retirement in 1996. Joan also served on the Boards of Canton-Potsdam Hospital and Northern Federal Credit Union.
Joan is survived by her life companion, Frank Hess; daughter Karis Munson and son-in-law Greg; grandchildren Coby and Samantha Munson. Joan is also survived by a brother James (Marcia) Everett, Hornell, NY; a sister Betty Thomas, Canton, NY; her nephews Jerry Thomas, Jeff Thomas and Bob Everett and her great nieces and nephews Abigail, Emma, Alexis, Alexa, Brayden and Ashton Thomas. Joan’s family was priority number one. She loved spending time with grandchildren, nephews and nieces and watching their sporting events and other school activities. Joan also enjoyed the monthly lunches with her retired friends. The family thanks the nursing staff at Canton-Potsdam Hospital for their care and dedication to Joan. Memorial donations in Joan’s name may be made to Canton-Potsdam Hospital or a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Joan Everett.
