Joan Elizabeth Looby

Joan Elizabeth Aurelio Looby “Joanie”
She was the beloved wife of Thomas Looby and the devoted mother of Debbie (Bill Wilson), Cathy (Andrew Bosen) Looby, Steven (Gina) Looby, Richard (Lisa) Looby & Michael (Niki Belanger) Looby., the loving Grandmother of 14, and the Great Grandmother of 4. Joan is preceded by her parents Richard & June Aurelio & brother Richard Aurelio and is survived by sister Shirley Hill and her loving friends, Erika Pacelli, Bonnie Sheyka (Fettic), and Christine Pike who gave her much joy.
Joan was born in Ogdensburg, in St. Lawrence County, New York.
As a child, she had fond memories of summers at Trout Lake with family and friends.
She was proud of the relationship she maintained with over 100 pen pals, cherished her time with activities such as skating, singing and reading, bingo, and dancing to Elvis. She graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School, Class of 1957, and was a cheerleader for all four years. Her first summer after graduation she worked as an Elf at Santa’s Workshop in the North Pole, NY which she used to her advantage with her kids and grandkids, and proof with pictures.
After her education at Canton ATC, she went on to work for the Welfare Department in Canton NY. Later she worked at Eastern Bank as a Control Specialist. She maintained pace with technology, had social media pages, and even conceived and ran a successful eBay business well into her 80’s. Joan loved and adored her family and friends and will always be remembered for her smile and laughter.
What a legacy! What a life!
