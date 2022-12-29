Joan Flynn-Dufresne-Greene passed away at the age of 89 on December 16, 2022 in Johnson City, N.Y. surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 29, 1933 the daughter of Charles and Sue Flynn in Massena N. Y. She graduated from Massena High School in 1951 and moved on to nursing school. She married Lucien J. Dufresne October 3, 1952 and had four children. She worked as a Lab Tech at Massena Memorial Hospital for several years, then changed her career achieving a degree in Social Work. She worked at the St Regis Nursing Home, The Highland Nursing Home, and The Potsdam Nursing Home until her retirement. Besides loving her family, she truly loved camping, canoeing, knitting, and reading, especially all of James Patterson’s books. After Lucien’s death in 1990, she married John Greene on January 9, 1993 and resided with John in Vestal, N.Y. for 30 years.
Predeceasing her besides her parents and first husband are her 2 brothers, Bernard and Jack Flynn and a great granddaughter sweet Amelia!
Joan is survived by her husband John Greene in Vestal, N.Y., Susie Eastman and her husband Herb from Cundys Harbor, Maine, Chris Dufresne and his wife Laurie from Norfolk, N.Y., Betsey Eurto and her husband Paul from Norfolk, N.Y., Patrick Dufresne and his wife Lori from Vestal, N.Y., Lisa Allen and her husband John from Endicott, N. Y., Tom Greene and his wife Janet from Orleans, Canada, several nieces and nephews, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements will be made through the Donaldson Funeral Home Massena, N.Y. for a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her first loving husband Lucien, to be held onFriday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Heart Association American Cancer Society, or your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.