Joan Graham Longley, of Central Square, Parish, and Baldwinsville, passed away on April 24, 2020. She graduated from APW and business school. She was the daughter of Alvin and Irma (Wagner) Graham. Joan married Daniel Longley in 1953. Joan joined the family business, The Candlelight Cottage in Parish. Joan was interested in music, dancing, gardening, fishing, and summers at her camp at Kasoag Lake.
Joan was also a strong advocate of the humane treatment of all animals, and with her partner, Gerald May, rescued many cats.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, former husband, Daniel, partner, Gerald May, brother, Wayne Graham of Parish, and her grandson,Nicholas Pavone.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria (Frank) Selbe of Roanoke, Va., sons, Jeffrey (Robin) Longley of Pulaski , Rodger (Veronica) Longley of Land o Lakes, Fl.; grandchildren, Wells Selbe of NYC, Mallory (Justin) Johnson, Kirsten (Daniel) Summers, Elissa (Tristan Crawford) Longley , Caleb (Alexis) Longley, all of Pulaski, Lauren (Brian) Clifford of Land o Lakes, Fl.; and 11 great grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours. Joan has donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Upstate Medical University. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Oswego County Humane Society. To leave a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.traubfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.