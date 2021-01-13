SACKETS HARBOR- Joan H. Derrigo, 81, of General Clark Dr., passed away on Monday January 11th, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Joan was born on February 15th, 1939 to James H. and Wava A. (Carpenter) Derouin in Sackets Harbor. Joan married Domenic A. Derrigo Sr. on September 15th, 1957 at St. Anthony’s Church. Domenic passed away on January 5th, 2005.
Joan opened the Watertown Garden Center on 969 Arsenal St. in the 1970s. She operated a flower shop in the location of Derrigo’s Service Center. She went on to work in the retail industry including Chapels and Bonton. She retired from Bonton in 2004.
Joan was the best Italian cook who wasn’t Italian! She loved to make Italian cookies, and cooking for anyone. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, which included picnics, driving around the lake, and traveling the US to visit them and the Hallmark Channel.
Joan is survived by her children: Gina LaPlante, Poughkeepsie; Domenic (Samantha) Derrigo Jr., Sackets Harbor; Julie (George) Derrigo-Intschert, Watertown. Her siblings: Jacqueline (Robert) Marino, Joyce (Richard) Pietroski, Jeffrey Derouin, Jennifer Derouin. Her Sister-In-Laws: Jeannie Derouin, Sherry Derouin, Karen Derouin. Her 7 grandchildren: Melissa (Mark) Skillman, Nicole Fina, Christopher (Stephanie) LaPlante, Nathan (Alysia) Beaman, Natalie (Michael) McGilbery, Sara (Jason) Doyle Domenic A Derrigo III She is also survived by her 12 great grandchildren Thomas, Madison, Mason, AJ, Addison, Dixon, Mikayla, Skylar, Fiona, Shamus, Tommy, Anna along with several nieces nephews, and godchildren.
Joan is predeceased by her husband Domenic, her parents, and her brothers: James Derouin, Jon Derouin, Jean Derouin, Joel Derouin, sister in law Dolly Derouin.
A funeral mass will be held at 11am Saturday January 16th, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Church with the Reverends Mickey Demo and Donald Robinson officiating. A burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Face masks and social distancing will be required as per COVID-19 regulations.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
Donation in her memory can be made to St Anthony’s church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
