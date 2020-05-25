Joan H. Fuggi, 80, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, May 20th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
Friends and family may call at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, from 3 pm – 5 pm on Thursday, May 28th adhering to the social distancing guidelines in place. A memorial service will take place following visitation.
Joan was born in New Haven, Conn., on December 11, 1939 the daughter to Howard and Dora Hotchkiss. She worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs retiring in 1998 with over 25 years.
Surviving are 2 sons and daughter, Richard and Denise Quinn, Adams; Mark Bossert, Conn; her daughter, Colleen Quinn, Watertown; 4 grandchildren, Marissa Bouza, Teague and Kaelyn Quinn, Chelsey Rosa, 2 sisters, Alice Wallace and Doris Migliaro, 2 brothers, Howie and David Hotchkiss and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Pasqual (Pat) Fuggi.
Joan enjoyed quilting and belonged to the Circle of Friends quilt group, enjoying time with friends. She enjoyed her grandchildren and spoiling them. Joan was an exceptional cook. She was also a member of the Belleville Fire Department Auxiliary.
A reception will follow the memorial service at Rick and Denise’s house, all are invited to attend.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
