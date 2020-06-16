GOUVERNEUR/CARTHAGE – Joan H. Howe, age 86, formerly of Gouverneur and Carthage, passed away on June 12, 2020 at University Hospital in Syracuse.
Arrangements for her burial are private with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Donations in her memory may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation at www.wish.org or Make-A-Wish® America, Gift Processing 1702, East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Joan was born on April 30, 1934 in West Carthage to the late Bernard W. and Ruth E. (Mack) Hall along with her siblings, Pat, Dick and Bob. She was raised by her grandparents, Jim and Esther Mack. Joan went to school in Naumburg and married Robert C. Howe on December 27, 1952 at St. Michael’s Church in Antwerp. The couple lived in Antwerp and Carthage before moving to Gouverneur. Mr. Howe passed away on June 14, 2018.
She worked as a real estate agent for Century 21, was the manager of the Fabric Tree in Watertown and loved to volunteer at the St. James Outreach Center in Gouverneur. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, swimming and sitting around the pool. When she was young, she enjoyed horseback riding and summers at Wanakena. As the years progressed, Joan enjoyed time on the St. Lawrence River, playing Yahtzee, and playing cards with a glass of wine.
Most importantly, Joan is survived by her three sons, James Howe, Jeff Howe and his wife, Michelle, and John Howe and his wife, Kathy, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren with 1 more on the way, and 1 great-great grandchild. Joan is predeceased by a granddaughter, Kristen Schroy, and her husband, Robert Howe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.