The funeral for Joan L. Spink of 23 Halsey Rd. Pulaski, NY will be Saturday January 9, 2021 at Noon in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. in Watertown, NY. There will be a calling hour from 11:00 a.m. - Noon prior to the funeral on Saturday. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Internment will be in the Pulaski Village Cemetery and will be private. The family may have a get together at a later date to celebrate her life.
Mrs. Spink loved being with family and visiting with relatives and friends. She was a kind and caring woman who always made time for others. Mrs. Spink also enjoyed reading, gardening, baking and dinners with family.
Mrs. Spink died at the Samaritan Medical Center on December 29, 2020. She was 77. She was born the daughter of Robert J. and Venita Skinner Wilder on November 5, 1943 in Pulaski, NY. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1961. She furthered her education at the Watertown School of Commerce.
She married Robert Spink on April 8, 1961 in Brownville, NY. Mrs. Spink worked in food services for several years in the Pulaski School System.
Surviving besides her loving husband, Robert, are her three children Timothy Spink, Daniel Spink, and Maureen (Robert) Lyng, all of Pulaski, her two brothers James (Mandy) Wilder of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Joseph (Christine) Wilder of Walworth, NY, her two sisters Linda (Bill Anderson) Wilder of Liverpool, NY, Valerie Hellinger of Goffstown, NH, a sister in law Ann Wilder of Oswego, NY, and other members of the family, Barbara Spink and Laura Cook. Mrs. Spink will also be lovingly remembered by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren Robert (Ashleigh), Mitchell, Makenzi (Louis), Mason, Mackenna, Madelyn, Alexandria, Olivia, Carson, Jacob, and Owen. Mrs. Spink was predeceased by her brother Larry Wilder and a granddaughter Nicole Spink. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Upstate Hospital’s Friend in Deed program in her memory online at: www.upstatefoundation/friendindeed or by calling (315) 464-4416. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
