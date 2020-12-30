The calling hours for Joan L. Spink will be from 11:00 til Noon on January 9, 2021. The funeral will follow at Noon in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Mrs. Spink died at the Samaritan Medical Center on December 29, 2020. She was 77. Among her survivors is her husband of 59 years Robert Spink. Also surviving is her son Timothy Spink, her son Daniel Spink and her daughter and son in law Mrs. Robert (Maureen) Lyng all of Pulaski. A complete obituary will be printed next week. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.