All services and calling hours for Joan L. Spink have been postponed so that her family and friends may come to the services to celebrate her life, once the Covid restrictions have ended. No services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Spink family wishes to thank all those that have called, sent flowers, stopped by the Spink home or have offered prayers for Mrs. Spink and her family during this difficult time. Mrs. Spink’s obituary will be posted again with the date and time of her service at a later date. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
