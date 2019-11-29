Joan M. LaFlair, 83, Adams passed away Wednesday, November 27th at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been admitted on Tuesday.
Joan was born on June 28, 1936 the daughter to Walter and Mary Birchenough Barker. She was a graduate from Lowville Academy where she was the President of the Future Home Makers of America.
She married Gerald LaFlair on April 28, 1956. Together they owned and operated a dairy farm near Barnes Corners. Mr. LaFlair passed away February 26, 1984. Joan also worked for Clyde and Dennis Brown Construction.
Joan enjoyed playing cards, going to bingo, puzzles, gardening, sewing and baking rolls. She was a communicant of St. Cecilia’s Church, APdams,
She is survived by her daughters, Christine (Ashley) Scofield; Bonnie Brohard, Joann (Michael) Tetlow, Mary (Todd) Marshall, Leona (Daniel) Cobb, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and her brother Edward (Linda) Barker.
Besides her parents and husband, Gerald she was predeceased by her sisters Patricia (Herbert) Marks and Barbara Barker.
Calling hours will be held at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home Belleville from 2:00 pm- 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 1st. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2nd at St. Cecilia’s Church, Grove Street, Adams. Following the service a reception will be held at St. Cecilia’s Parish Hall.
Contributions in her memory can be made to South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams, NY 13605 or to Lorraine Fire Department, PO Box 89, Lorraine, NY 13659.
Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
