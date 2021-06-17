Joan P. Cook, 84, died at her home in Florence, KY, on December 12,2019.
Joan was born June 15, 1935 in Troy, NY to Florence (Denny) Cummings. Joan was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.
Joan married Richard F. Cook and had six children. They later divorced.
Joan was proceed in death by, her mother Florence Denny Cummings, her sister Jean Massey and her brother Robert Cummings. She is survived by her sister June Edgar. Her children, Richard F. Cook Jr. (Debbie), Stephen R. Cook (Debbie), Cynthia (Cook) Sole, Timothy Cook, Kathleen (Cook) Anthony (Dan) and Tammy Cook- Craig (Bob). Her grandchildren Richard F. Cook III, Jennifer Gaudin, Richard Cook, Stephen Cook Jr., Crystal Barhydt, Thomas Green, Gina O’Toole, Patricia Sibley, Kimberly Sibley, Jennifer Griffin, Bryan Griffin and Jacqueline Korte and 20 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a gravesite service June 24, 2021 at 9AM and a Celebration of Life at Thompson Park by the zoo at 10:30AM. All are welcome to bring pictures and share a memory.
