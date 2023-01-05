Joan P. Richardson, 87, died January 1, 2023, with her loving husband by her side. Born on August 5, 1935 in Massena, New York, Joan was the oldest of seven siblings. She married Joseph. P Richardson on May 22, 1982.
Joan was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was extraordinarily intelligent and kind, an avid reader, and puzzler. She was skilled at cross-stitch and knitting, and was a loyal fan to the New York Rangers and the UConn Women’s basketball team.
Besides her husband, Joe, she is survived by four children: John L. Pike (Kim), Susan P. Farnand (Steve), Jeffrey R. Pike (Karen), and step-daughter Meagan K. Buehler (Dan). She leaves ten grandchildren and four great-grandsons and her sisters: Carol Long, Barbara LaGrave (Bernie), Lanna Langlois, Dell Langlois; brother: Joel Langlois (Terry), sister-in-law Judith Cercena, and brothers-inlaw Arthur Brodeur and George Vollmuth.
She was predeceased by her parents Learned and Lenora Langlois; in-laws Joseph and Marie Richardson; sister Janet K. Langlois, brother-in-law William Long, sister-in-law Lennox Brodeur, stepson Karl Richardson, and step-grandson John Rapp.
Joan spent much of her life giving back to her community, so it is only fitting that she be remembered by donations to Habitat for Humanity, 207 Sheridan Avenue, Albany, NY 12210, or the Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany-Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110. A celebration to honor her life will be held in the spring. Condolences may be expressed at the Meyers Funeral Home website: https://www.meyersfuneralhome.com
