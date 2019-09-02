Joan Ruth Stanley Staples, 86, formerly of S. Rutland St, Watertown, surrounded by her family, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Monday, September 2nd at Samaritan Summit Village.
Born February 13, 1933 in Bar Harbor, Maine to George and Zelda Stanely, she was one of 13 siblings.
Joan committed her life to Christ as a young girl. Her faith and love for her Lord was a cornerstone upon which she built her life.
Beloved wife of Solon (Jack) Staples (deceased), she is survived by her 6 children, Jeffrey (JoAnne), NY; Mrs. Michael (Valorie) Morrissey, SC; Mrs. Michael (Susan) Bombowsky, PA; Sandy Patrick, NH; Amy Ruff, Watertown and Mark A. (Sue), SC.
She is the proud “Grammie” to 17, great-grandma “GG” to 14 and great-great grandma to 1.
Her beautiful son David Wayne Staples passed away on December 25, 2005.
Joan led a life of service and was dedicated to being an example of Christ’s love in every aspect of her life. She was employed for 30 years as a nurse at the House of Good Samaritan and Keep Home and a member of The Samaritan Loyals. She loved caring for the elderly.
Joan enjoyed attending and participating in her Red Hatter’s group and was a proud member of the Jefferson County Historical Society. She was instrumental in establishing a soup kitchen at the Salvation Army; she helped begin ARC (JRC) and loved gardening especially in her own yard. Her world travels included 2 trips to the Holy Land.
She was a 50 year member of the First Baptist Church, Watertown, where she participated in many church leadership roles including, bible study, prayer groups, choir, vacation bible school and Sunday school. Joan also started The “Son” Shine room for children with special needs. She believed in the power of prayer and that nothing is impossible with God.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, September 5th at the First Baptist Church, State St., Watertown. Burial will follow the service at Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12 pm – 2 pm.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care that was given to their Mom by the staff at Samaritan Summit Village.
Donations may be made in Joan’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Flowers are welcome.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
